Anonymous Takes Aim At Minneapolis Police & Donald Trump Amid George Floyd Protests

The decentralized hacktivist group Anonymous appears to have returned amid the protests of George Floyd, who was allegedly killed by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering Floyd by asphyxiation.

As reported by Forbes, the loosely affiliated group of hackers released a video on Saturday that threatened to expose the purported crimes of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

“Sadly, in the vast majority of police killings, the only one left alive to tell the story is the officer who took the person’s life,” the Anonymous narrator said in the video. “This travesty has gone on for far too long… and now the people have had enough.”

Not long after, the MPD’s website was down — an outage that lasted from Saturday night to Sunday. Although the site is now online, it asks for users to complete a captcha, which Forbes claims is a preventative from floods of bot traffic from a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Although Anonymous did not take responsibility for the attack, a social media account alleging affiliation with the group retweeted the news.

A Twitter account claiming to be associated with the group also took aim at Donald Trump and accused him of being involved in convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring. The account resurfaced a rape accusation leveled by an anonymous woman known only as “Katie Johnson” and “Jane Doe” by posting a copy of her New York-based lawsuit from June 20, 2016. Snopes noted that the lawsuit came after Johnson’s initial California claim that was filed on April 26, 2016, which was ultimately dismissed over filing errors.

We've been stating for years that Trump was heavily involved with Epstein and his child sex trafficking. As other accounts have shown, we've had the receipts for a long time. If anyone cares to scroll back in time, look up #OpDeathEaters — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 31, 2020

Snopes claims that no one has located, identified, or interviewed Johnson. In addition, The Daily Mail claims that a source with knowledge of the case said that Johnson’s account was discredited by new information that suggested she was untruthful.

“Ultimately it was discovered that Donald Trump’s name had been inserted into this, he was not involved whatsoever. After that she had no credibility.”

In Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, Ronan Farrow claimed that Trump received help from the National Enquirer to get rid of Johnson’s story. According to Farrow, Trump’s lawyer in the case, Alan Garten, attempted to convince Lisa Bloom, who was representing Johnson, to drop the suit. Eventually, Bloom canceled a press conference with the accuser, and her lead attorney, Thomas Meager, filed for the case’s dismissal two days later.

According to tech journalist Munzie Ahmad, Anonymous also intercepted the Chicago Police Department’s radio and played N.W.A’s “F*ck the Police.”