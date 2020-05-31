Faith Evans Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Attacking Stevie J

Singer Faith Evans was arrested for domestic battery for an incident involving her husband, rapper Stevie J, TMZ reported Saturday.

The ex-wife of rapper Notorious B.I.G. was arrested in the early hours of the morning after an argument with her husband “turned violent.” It was not clear at the time what had caused the couple’s disagreement.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Sources told TMZ that when officers arrived at the couple’s Los Angeles-area home, Stevie J had “visible marks and scratches” on his face. Faith was booked for felony domestic violence. The I’ll Be Missing You singer was released hours later after she posted bond.

The incident comes after the couple downplayed rumors of issues inside their marriage. TMZ reported that there was “palpable tension” between the pair as they exited the Essence Festival in New Orleans last year. The couple also unfollowed one another on social media. The outlet reached out to representatives for both of the entertainers and had not heard back.

Faith and Stevie J married in 2018 in an intimate Las Vegas wedding surrounded by friends and family, People reported.

“I love you Faith Renee Jordan,” Stevie J wrote on Twitter, as per People.

“I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan,” Faith replied, using Stevie’s given name.

The couple has known each other for over 20 years, and slowly their relationship progressed.

“We was like family, and then as years progressed, we just began to hang out more [and] talk more,” Stevie J told the radio show, The Breakfast Club, during a 2016 appearance.

The two split briefly in 2017 but reunited shortly after that.

The couple didn’t just take getting together slowly — they also took their time getting wedding bands. The pair told People on the 2019 Grammy red carpet that they had only gotten their rings “last week,” seven months after tying the knot. The rapper joked that he had to romantically “put in more work” when asked about how his marriage was going.

This marriage is the first for Stevie J. He was previously linked to girlfriend Joseline Hernandez, with whom he fathered a child in 2016. The rapper has five other children with five different women.

This current relationship with Stevie J was Faith’s third marriage. She was previously married to rapper Christopher Wallace (better known as Notorious B.I.G.) with whom she had her first son, CJ Wallace. Her second marriage was to Todd Russaw, which ended in 2011. The couple had two sons, Ryder and Joshua. Faith also had a daughter, Chyna Griffin, with record executive Kiyamma Griffin.