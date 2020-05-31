Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Crop Top & Animal-Print Bikini Bottoms

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with a recent Instagram post, in which she shared a short video clip that put her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the video, Lindsey promoted a beverage from the company Bang Energy, their Stoked beverage with hemp extract. However, Lindsey’s curves remained the focal point of the video clip.

She rocked a pair of skimpy swimsuit bottoms from the brand Meg Liz Swim. The bottoms featured a thick sunshine yellow waistband that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her slim waist. They also had a triangular patch of fabric in a leopard-print material to cover up her NSFW areas.

Lindsey paired the bikini bottoms with a simple black crop top that showcased her curves to perfection. The top had long sleeves and a figure-hugging fit, and came to just below her ample assets, showing off several inches of her toned stomach. The neckline was low-cut, and flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Snap closures were visible on either side of the neckline, and the embellishments drew even more attention to Lindsey’s curvaceous physique.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she played with her hair in several frames, flipping it or brushing it away from her face as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Lindsey didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate where it was filmed, but she was indoors in a luxurious-looking space with several decor elements visible in the background. There were a few close-up shots of the can throughout the video, as well as a clip in which Lindsey took a sip, but the majority of the video was focused on Lindsey’s bombshell body.

Her beauty look was natural yet glamorous, with what looked like a pink hue on her plump pout and soft pink tones on her eyelids.

Her followers loved the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 32,000 views within just one hour. Many of her followers also opted to race to the comments section to shower Lindsey with compliments.

“Beautiful body,” one follower commented, including a trio of heart emoji in his remark.

“Good morning, you are looking so sexy,” another fan wrote.

“Lindsey you really are so incredibly amazing,” one follower added.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another fan complimented.

Lindsey loves to flaunt her tantalizing curves for her eager Instagram followers. On May 28, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a short video on her Instagram story in which she was completely nude, wearing just a small towel to cover up certain areas. Plenty of her hourglass physique was on full display in the sexy update.