Katelyn Runck Tugs At Barely There Orange Bikini As She Emerges From The Pool

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Sunday morning. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported an incredibly tiny orange bikini that showcased her best assets as she stepped out of a pool, dripping wet.

The photo showed Katelyn standing at what appeared to be the edge of the pool, though her ankles were cut out of the shot. In the background, a hot tub and a cluster of trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her bright two-piece, which practically slid off her body.

Katelyn’s look featured an orange sequined, triangle-shaped bikini top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The loose-fitting top barely contained Katelyn’s busty chest, which spilled out on all sides.

Katelyn’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching low-waisted thong. The string sides tied just above the model’s hips to expose her long, muscular legs. She pulled the front of the thong down completely to showcase her six-pack abs.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with the outfit. She did appear to wear some subtle makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lip gloss. Her long, black hair fell down her shoulders in a messy blowout.

Katelyn posed with one hip cocked to the side and her back arched in a way that showed off her hourglass figure. She tugged at one string on her bikini bottom, revealing even more skin. In addition, she pushed on her breasts with one hand, causing them to lift. Water droplets ran down Katelyn’s toned midsection as she looked down at her thong and gently untied the strings.

The post garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 600 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Katelyn’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” one fan said.

“You look like a million bucks! Truly a goddess,” another user added with heart-eye emoji and red hearts.

“That body is a masterpiece. All the work you put in to maintain in that shape is worth it!” another user added.

“Absolutely sexy and beautiful darling,” a third fan wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post last week, she sported a low-cut crop top and a tight mini skirt, which her followers loved.