Natalie Roser Rocks A Skimpy White Bikini & Snaps A Smoking Hot Selfie

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers in her latest update, a smoking-hot selfie she snapped while flaunting her toned physique. The picture was taken in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Natalie posed atop a bed covered in white linens, and not much was evident in the space. A plain white wall was visible behind her, and the neutral backdrop provided the perfect background for Natalie’s sun-kissed skin to shine. As she mentioned in the caption of the post, she had just applied some self-tanner in order to give herself a bronzed glow.

The bikini Natalie wore was from the brand Michaela Wain Swim, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Natalie’s bikini was simple yet super sexy. Triangular cups hugged her ample assets, and a hint of cleavage was on display. Thin strings stretched around her neck, back, and between the cups on her chest. The white hue looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and the top exposed a tantalizing amount of her chiselled stomach.

She paired the bikini top with simple string bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front and stretched high over her hips. The bottoms had ties on either side secured in bows, and the strings dangled down Natalie’s thighs and hips.

She posed in a kneeling position, so that both her thighs were on full display. She tucked her feet underneath her rear as she kneeled on the bed, and positioned one hand on the bed behind her while the other held her cell phone.

Natalie’s blond locks were loose in a tousled, effortless style, and she gazed at the screen of her phone in the shot. She didn’t appear to me wearing much makeup, if any at all, as she posed for the sizzling snap.

Natalie’s fans absolutely loved the steamy selfie, and the post received over 15,000 likes within just three hours as well as 235 comments from her eager fans.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote, including several emoji in his comment.

“Wow, perfect body,” another fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Magnificent! Impressive! Irresistible! Charming! Divine! Treasure!” another follower added, unable to decide which complimentary word to use.

“Slaying in white, ” another follower added, loving the hue against Natalie’s skin.

