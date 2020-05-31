Olivia Mathers Rocks A Skimpy Blue Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Water In Sizzling Throwback Snap

Olivia Mathers is anxious to travel again, per her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, the Australian model took to her account to express her desire for another trip along with a throwback snap from a past vacation. A geotag on the upload indicated that the snap was from her travels to the Bahamas, where Olivia was captured taking a refreshing dip in the turquoise water. She stood waist-deep in the picturesque ocean underneath the shade of what appeared to be a boat, looking as stunning as ever in a skimpy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty swimwear that left plenty of her bronzed figure well on display. The two-piece included a minuscule top with ruched cups and a small circular cut-out in the middle of her chest. It had thin straps, one of which she let slink down her arm in a teasing manner. This exposed even more of her ample cleavage that was already on display thanks to the garment’s low scoop neckline. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Olivia also rocked a pair of soaking wet bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her killer curves and toned legs through the crystal clear water. It also featured a unique double waistband with a thin set of straps that wrapped around her hips and a thicker set that sat high up on her waist to draw attention to her taut tummy, and abs.

Olivia’s accessory game was on point as well. She sported a pair of dangling silver earrings and beaded bracelets and adorned several of her fingers with silver rings. Her dirty blond tresses were worn down and blew gently in the breeze behind her.

She also highlighted her striking facial features with a simple application of makeup. It looked to include a light pink lipstick and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara.

Many of the model’s 578,000 followers took some time to show their appreciation for the flashback shot, with nearly 29,000 of them hitting the “like” button within five hours of it going live to her feed. Others flocked to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for Olivia, including her younger sister, Isabelle Mathers.

“You’re that hot,” the 21-year-old wrote.

“Gorgeous and amazing woman!!” another admirer wrote.

“This blue is mesmerizing,” remarked a third follower.

“Goals,” quipped a fourth fan.

Fans hoping for another look at Olivia’s incredible bikini body did not have to scroll far down her Instagram feed to get their wish. She recently shared another sizzling double-pic post that saw her rocking a gray two-piece with a yellow sarong. That post proved to be a huge hit as well, racking up over 42,000 likes and 242 comments to date.