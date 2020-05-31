Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Crop Top & Lounge Pants In The Car

In her latest Instagram update, Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore shared a sexy snap with her 841,000 Instagram followers in which she rocked a casual ensemble in a vehicle. The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Tarsha leaned back in the black interior seat and gazed seductively at the camera. In the picture, she tagged the Instagram pages of two brands, PrettyLittleThing and Glassons, suggesting the elements of her outfit came from those two retailers.

On top, Tarsha wore a simple black crop top with a high neckline. The look covered up her cleavage, but left her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach exposed. The slightest hint of underboob seemed visible beneath the crop top, further tantalizing her followers.

She paired the black ribbed crop top with some simple lounge pants that appeared to be crafted from a matching fabric. The pants were high-waisted, coming to above her belly button, and had a drawstring waist that accentuated her petite frame. The pants weren’t too tight, but they still managed to cling to Tarsha’s toned legs and show off her bombshell body. They ended in a ribbed cuff at the ankle, and Tarsha showed off the sneakers she was wearing as well.

She finished off the ensemble with a light-wash denim jacket that she had pulled on her arms, but allowed to slide down her shoulders for an effortless vibe.

Tarsha wore her long locks in an up-do with a few strands hanging loose to frame her gorgeous face. Her beauty look was glamorous, with what looked like a super shiny pink gloss on her plump lips, which were slightly parted in the shot. She also accentuated her gorgeous gaze with a bold brow and what looked like long lashes.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 12,100 likes within just four hours. It also racked up 135 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“You always look stunning wow,” one fan commented.

“YOU are a walking diamond,” another fan wrote.

“You’re really beautiful,” one fan remarked in her comment.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” yet another follower added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a smoking-hot selfie taken at home in which she rocked a blue lace lingerie set that left little to the imagination. Tarsha wore a blond wig to go with the ensemble, having fun with her overall look, and pulled a pair of white sweatpants over top of the lacy bottoms. However, she tugged the sweatpants down her hips so that her full lingerie set was visible. She snapped the picture with her cell phone as she posed in a way that accentuated her curves.