AEW News: Cody Rhodes Responds To Criticism Over Company’s Lack Of Diversity

All Elite Wrestling came under criticism this weekend for its alleged lack of diversity. As documented by 411 Mania, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and responded to a fan’s comments about the lack of black athletes in AEW’s main event scene. Rhodes, however, was quick to highlight how the company has been practising what it preaches in regards to the importance of diversity.

Rhodes used Scorpio Sky and Brandi Rhodes as examples of AEW’s commitment to giving black performers a platform. Sky was one half of the company’s inaugural Tag Team Championships, while Brandi is the Chief Branding Officer, a role that gives her a lot of input in regards to how the company is run.

“One of our first champions was a black man. We have the only black executive in wrestling history as part of our core infrastructure as well. Our fans are beyond valued, I’d encourage you to watch my interview from this past week where I spoke directly to the viewer at home.”

In addition to Sky and Rhodes being featured heavily in AEW, the company has shone a spotlight on other people of color and transgender athletes. Nyla Rose — a native American, transgender performer — has been the Woman’s Champion. The other two Women’s Champions in company history, meanwhile, are Japanese.

Rhodes himself has also been critical of wrestlers who don’t agree with AEW’s diversity initiative. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he criticized former WWE superstar Val Venis, who took umbrage with Rose winning the Women’s Championship.

However, the fan’s question does seem to be focusing on the men’s main event scene. Perhaps the fan wants to see more black athletes challenging for the World Championship on a regular basis. Others seem to agree with this sentiment, as independent wrestler AJ Gray weighed on the matter, claiming that AEW isn’t as dedicated to diversity as they claim to be.

“How u gonna preach diversity yet you won’t hire black wrestlers who are equally talented if not more talented…. AND NOW You won’t stand up for black peoples human rights? I’m all the way good on goin to Jacksonville…..”

AEW is still a young company that’s in the process of building stars, and it’s only a matter of time until more black performers are given top billing on the card. The company has shown that it is committed to building a diverse roster and representing people from all walks of life, and while it isn’t perfect yet, the company’s heart seems to be in the right place.