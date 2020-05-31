Clint Eastwood Turns 90, Fans React To ‘Dirty Harry’ Star’s Milestone Birthday

The film legend won't have a blowout for his big birthday.

Clint Eastwood is celebrating his 90th birthday on May 31. The Oscar-winning movie star and director will celebrate his milestone day with his family despite the fact that he doesn’t like to “do” birthdays.

On social media, fans showered Eastwood with birthday wishes. Others poked fun at how long the movie legend has been in the public eye. Eastwood’s acting career started in the 1950s and hasn’t slowed down for seven decades.

“Happy 167th birthday to #ClintEastwood,” one fan tweeted.

Other fans revealed that they will celebrate Eastwood’s 90th birthday by watching some of his most famous movies, while others quoted some of the actor’s most iconic movie lines in their birthday greetings.

“Happy 90th birthday Clint Eastwood,” one fan tweeted. “Must be feeling lucky punk!”

And other social media users worried when they saw Eastwood’s name trending on Sunday morning.

“Way 2020 been going I DO NOT want to open up my Twitter and see #ClintEastwood trending!” one fan wrote. “I thought we lost you #Clint #TwitterScaredMe #TooEarly.”

Happy Birthday to #ClintEastwood!

Photographed on the set of the American western Joe Kidd directed by John Sturges in 1972. pic.twitter.com/GsTSXwNoaa — Terry O'Neill CBE (@Terry_ONeill) May 31, 2020

While his fans are celebrating his big day, Eastwood is notorious for his dislike of birthdays. Last fall, the Rawhide star’s daughter Alison told Closer Weekly that he probably wouldn’t even want his family to acknowledge his 90th.

“He hates his birthday,” Alison said. She added that her famous dad just wants to work and enjoy his life but doesn’t want to celebrate it.

Indeed, the legendary actor won’t celebrate his 90th birthday with a blowout. Eastwood’s son, Scott, recently told Access that the close-knit clan will commemorate Clint’s birthday with a private family meal.

“We’re going to do just a family thing,” Scott said.”Very, very calm, very mellow. He doesn’t really like birthdays.”

Scott added that because his father “doesn’t want to do birthdays,” the family will instead sit down for “a nice lunch.”

“We’ll sneak a cake in there, definitely,” Scott added. “He probably won’t like it, but we’ll put one in.”

Eastwood is a father of eight, In addition to Alison and Scott, he’s the father to Laurie, Kyle, Kimber, Kathryn, Francesca, and Morgan.

Eastwood’s career has spanned seven decades and more than 50 films, including A Fistful of Dollars, Dirty Harry, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Every Which Way But Loose, Gran Torino, Unforgiven, and Million Dollar Baby. Eastwood’s most recent film role was in the 2018 drama The Mule.

In addition to his acting career, Eastwood was elected Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California in 1986, where he served for two years. In 2012, Eastwood delivered a controversial address at the Republican National Convention where he spoke to an empty chair representing President Barack Obama.