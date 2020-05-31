Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Gray Spandex Outfit For New Bodyweight Circuit

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins added her latest workout video to her Instagram collection on Saturday, May 30. The bodyweight circuit video featured seven low-impact exercises that could be done without equipment.

For the workout, Jeanette flattered her fit figure with a matching sports bra and leggings outfit in gray and white. The top included a halter-style back and white accents along the shoulders and arm holes. It also left a small strip of tummy exposed. The model paired the top with high-waisted leggings that included the same white accents around the waist, down both legs, and wrapping around the calf and thigh.

Jeanette completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wore a pink exercise watch on one wrist. Her dark tresses were pulled away from her face in a ponytail and she also appeared to have made up her face with a bit of black mascara and eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The post included several slides, most featuring a different exercise in the workout, while the last few slides featured advertisements for the fitness trainer’s 10 day Ab Blast Challenge. Jeanette carried out the workout in an outdoor space on a paved patio with palm trees and other vegetation making up the background.

The first exercise in the circuit was skaters, a low-impact exercise that worked the lower body and raised the heart rate. Jeanette followed up with sumo squats with rotation next and then moved into a series of stationary lunges with rotation. The fourth exercise in the circuit was the front kick with ground touches followed by front kicks with side lunges. The final two exercises in the workout were the push-up to side plank with kick through and ab knee tucks.

In the caption, Jeanette let her followers know that it was day 10 of her Ab Blast Challenge, which could be found on The Hollywood Trainer Club’s website. For those who participated in the challenge, the low-impact exercises featured in the post could be performed as a bonus workout. Jeanette also reminded her followers that her 30-day Summer Body Bootcamp is set to start on Monday, June 8, and more information could be found through a link in her profile.

The low-intensity workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Jeanette’s followers left compliments on her workouts in the comments section of the post.

“I love your workouts! You are so inspiring,” one Instagram user commented.