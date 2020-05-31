Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Posts Photo Series With Baby Son To Instagram

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to social media platform Instagram on Saturday, May 30, to post a series of selfies with her baby son, Collin. The photos had her followers gushing over the baby’s cuteness in the comments section.

In the first photo, Hanna took a selfie from the chest up as she held her son in her lap. She wore a white ribbed tank top with spaghetti straps that left a bit of her sculpted arms on display and showed off part of a full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm. The fitness trainer accessorized with two necklaces. One featured a round, white pendant, and the other had the initials “R,” “C,” and “H” dangling off in gold. She wore her long, wavy brunette tresses loose and flowing from a part down the middle of her scalp and down her back. She appeared to wear a bit of black mascara and eyeliner, foundation, eye shadow, and lip gloss to complete the look.

Collin was dressed in a white t-shirt with blue-and-white striped overalls. His brown hair was styled to the side and he sent a wide, toothless smile towards the camera. His blue eyes matched his mom’s, who also smiled as she snapped the photo.

In the second photo, Hanna held the camera further out from her body and pointed from the opposite side. She smiled with closed lips while Collin held his hands up to his mouth and looked directly at the camera. In the final photo of the series, Hanna placed the camera underneath her chest and pointed it up towards their faces. She had her hair brushed over to one shoulder and stuck her tongue out for the snap. Collin once again looked towards the camera but was not smiling.

In the caption, Hanna told her followers that she needed a day off from posting workout videos and decided to post some more photos with her little munchkin. She also announced a giveaway from jewelry brand Vedder & Vedder. Those interested in the giveaway had to like both Hanna’s page and Vedder & Vedder’s page, like the pictures, and then tag two friends. Winners would be picked for a personalized initial coin necklace.

The post earned thousands of likes and comments from the model’s 1.8 million followers, making it one of her most popular. Most commented for a chance to win the giveaway but many others gushed over Hanna and Collin.

“Adorable!!!!!!!! He looks JUST like his dad!,” one Instagram user commented.

“This cuteness is too real. I love Hanna and her workouts,” another follower wrote.