Concerns Grow That Ryan Seacrest Is Still ‘Overdoing It’ After Suffering From Exhaustion

Insiders at ABC, along with friends, are concerned for American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest, after the star had an on-air episode a few weeks ago, Page Six reported on Saturday. Many worried that the “the hardest-working man in show business” had spread himself too thin.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“There are people at the network who are extremely worried that he is overdoing it,” an ABC source told Page Six.

Concerns for the star first surfaced after Seacrest was allegedly on American Idol in a strange state. While filming the show from his Los Angeles home, the host “struggled with words, seemed confused and had a visibly droopy right eye.” The episode was so concerning to fans that Seacrest’s rep offered a statement and denied it was a stroke, as many had concluded. Instead, the team blamed Seacrest’s actions on fatigue.

According to Page Six, concerns grew more after Seacrest did not go to work the day after the Idol episode. Seacrest took an unscheduled day off from his Live With Kelly And Ryan hosting gig. Insiders told the outlet that the decision was made “less than 30 minutes before they were to go live on air,” which brought about “panic.” Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, was able to fill in at the last minute as the couple broadcast live from their villa in Mustique.

Seacrest was back to work at Live the next day as the star “admitted to suffering from exhaustion.”

Friends of the American Top 40 host were not surprised by the exhaustion claim. Seacrest hosts Live With Kelly And Ryan every morning, as well as two radio shows, American Idol, and various specials with ABC. Ryan Seacrest Productions, the star’s successful production company, has created the Kardashian franchise as well as the popular show, Shahs of Sunset on Bravo. Among his other business ventures, Seacrest has created skincare and clothing lines.

“People underestimate just how much work Ryan puts in every day,” a Seacrest friend told the outlet.

Others weren’t buying the exhaustion claim, “and wonder if there’s more to the story.” Seacrest’s schedule now that the pandemic was here was much lighter. The bi-coastal host no longer had to commute to any of his many jobs. All of his shows film from his $37 million California home.

“Everyone is rooting for him to be OK and knows he’s a hard worker and juggling a lot of things — but he’s a hard worker with no commute,” a television insider told Page Six.

Live with Kelly and Ryan was scheduled to take a planned hiatus for several weeks this month.