Mariah Carey Moves Fans By Singing ‘There’s Got To Be A Way’ & Calling For Justice For George Floyd

Mariah got emotional as she sang without music.

Mariah Carey joined the chorus of celebrity voices calling for change in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd. On Saturday, the 50-year-old music icon took to Instagram to honor Floyd’s memory with a moving performance of one of the songs from her debut album.

Without musical accompaniment, Mariah sang a few lyrics from her 1990 song, “There’s Got to Be a Way.” The tune was a plea for people to unite and work on curing society’s ills. Mariah mentioned racism, poverty, and hunger as a few of the problems plaguing the world that some people simply try to ignore. The lyrics she chose to sing in her short Instagram video focused on what she described as “unregulated bigotry.” She also called for people to “connect” with one another.

For her performance, Mariah wore a plain black T-shirt and pulled her hair up. The lighting of her video was somewhat dark, but her flawless skin appeared to glow as she began softly singing. Her powerful, emotive voice rose as she suggested that there’s “got to be a way” to unite people. However, as she observed in the caption of her post, people are still “looking for answers” three decades after she released her rare song with a political slant.

Mariah’s followers were clearly moved by her emotional performance. Since it was uploaded, her video has received over 107,000 likes and 4,000 comments from her appreciative fans.

“One of your most underrated singles, the lyrics still resonate all these years later, which says a lot about where we’re at as a society,” read one response to her post.

“I remember that I used to listen to this song everyday, can’t believe it’s actually a good song for a moment like this… the world really needs healing,” another fan wrote.

“This is everything we needed right now. Thank you Mimi,” remarked a third admirer.

“There’s Got to Be a Way” was the second track on Mariah’s self-titled debut album, which was released when she was 20 years old. As reported by Billboard, the record produced four number one hits: “Vision of Love,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Someday,” and “Love Takes Time.” While a majority of Mariah’s most beloved songs may be about relationships, it’s clear that her fans still appreciate one of her earliest attempts at using her voice to call for societal change.

Mariah’s Instagram post also included a hashtag demanding justice for George Floyd. On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beyonce, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B are a few of the others stars who have used their social media platforms to honor Floyd’s memory and to call for an end to police brutality.