Swedish Bombshell Zhara Nilsson Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In A Skimpy White Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Swedish model Zhara Nilsson recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 1 million followers to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the snap, Zhara could be seen rocking a skimpy white two-piece bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her amazing curves. Her bikini top featured a thin band, thin white strings that tied behind her neck, a push-up feature, and a plunging neckline that enabled her to flaunt her cleavage. The risque garment also allowed her to put a glimpse of sideboob on display. She teamed the skimpy bikini top with tiny string bottoms that she pulled up high on her hips to show off her thighs.

Zhara appeared to have worn minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application seemingly featured foundation, a nude lipstick, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her slightly damp tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, it looked like Zhara opted for a delicate pendant and a pair of small, gold hoop earrings.

The picture was captured against the breathtakingly beautiful background of the sea and the clear blue sky. Zhara sat right next to a swimming pool, atop a concrete divider to soak up the sun. She struck a side pose to put her amazing legs and thighs on full display, looked away from the camera, tugged at her bikini bottoms, and seductively parted her lips.

According to the tag in her post, her sexy bikini was from the beachwear brand, Tigelle Intimates & Swimwear, which is owned by her fellow Swedish model Josefine Forsberg. In the caption, she implied that summers have officially begun in Sweden.

Within 11 hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 7,700 likes. Besides, some of Zhara’s followers also took to the comments section and posted about a hundred comments to praise her amazing figure.

“Gorgeous, as usual. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding multiple hearts emoji.

“You look like a beautiful queen!” another user chimed in.

“That’s it!!! After this corona sh*t is over, I am going to Sweden,” a third follower wrote.

“Amazing view! Girl, you’re slaying it!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “so sweet,” “seductive beauty,” and “my dreamgirl,” to express their admiration for Zhara.

Apart from her fans, many models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Paula Manzanal, Vicky Aisha, Brittny Baylis, and Amy Nicole Marietta.

Zhara treats her fans to her hot snaps quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a thought-provoking picture a while ago in which she rocked a black, halterneck crop top with the words “I have no t*ts” printed on it. The racy top drew viewers’ attention toward her ample bosom and bare midriff.