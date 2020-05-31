Lucie Rose Donlan Reveals How She’s Been Spending Some Of Her Time During Quarantine

Lucie Rose Donlan shared a new post with her Instagram fans today, and it was a two-part photo series of herself going surfing. In the caption, she revealed that she had been spending some of her time during quarantine focusing on her passion for the sport.

In the first photo, the blonde was seen in the middle of riding a wave as she rocked an all-black bodysuit. She used a light pink surfboard and was seen leaning forward slightly with her knees bent as she gazed straight ahead. The details of her face were hard to discern because the photo was taken from far away, but it looked like she had a serious expression on her face. The picture was taken on a sunny day, and the ocean waters glimmered.

In the second photo, Lucie was seen walking with her surfboard among a picturesque meadow with bright yellow and purple flowers. She was seen with her left hand raised in the air as she smiled widely. Her hair was pulled back into a casual bun and she held the surfboard in her right hand. In front of her was her friend that held a white-and-blue surfboard.

Considering that she appeared on Love Island and has been busy with modeling work, it’s not too surprising that she had lost time to go surfing before the quarantines.

The update has been liked over 21,200 times and her fans left their various messages in the comments section.

“Can we socially distance surf together soon?” asked a follower.

“We’re so lucky to live here even more so during all of this x,” wrote a second devotee.

Others shared their thoughts about her in general.

“Hi lucie I just love you so much. You are such a nice and stunning person. I hope you are safe and well ( please reply I would ligit cry I love you so much ) xx,” gushed an enthusiastic supporter.

“You are the most real person that has been on Love Island. Wish you everything good in life. Xx,” expressed a fourth social media user.

In addition, the model and former reality TV star shared another eye-catching update yesterday. She rocked a bright blue bodysuit for the occasion and reclined on a fuzzy chair. Her lingerie featured strips of sheer lace that left her nipples peeking through, and it had strappy accents that brought attention to her cleavage. She wore her hair down in a middle part with tight curls and sported a glamorous makeup application that included dabs of silver on her inner lids.