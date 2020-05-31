‘The Challenge’ Star Jennifer Lee Shows Off Tan In Tiny Brown Miniskirt & Cheetah Tank

The Challenge star Jennifer Lee took to Instagram to show off her serious tan in a brand new post, which seemed to please her followers on the popular social media network, but some wondered if the photo happened today.

“This must not be a real-time picture,” noted one follower.

After her post, Jenn replied to let her fans know that the picture wasn’t taken today.

“OBVIOUSLY this was not taken today, especially w everything going on today,” she wrote, alluding to the protests about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in custody.

In the image, Jenn walked along during a sunny day on a sidewalk near a palm tree-lined street in California that featured few cars. She was near a stop sign and crosswalk across from a beautiful building. The model sported a flawless tan, which she said came courtesy of Jamie Bronze products. She wore a ribbed knit, faux turtle neck cheetah print tank top that showed off her ample breasts while keeping everything covered as well as highlighted her fit arms. She tucked the skin-tight top into an incredibly short brown mini-skirt that showed off her long, fit legs.

Jenn carried a cream-colored quilted bag that had a gold chain strap in one arm. She accessorized with oversized gold-rimmed sunglasses that protected her eyes. Plus, she wore a necklace with a word on it and small sparkly earrings in her ears. The model also wore rings on her fingers. The brunette beauty wore her hair in soft waves that fell from a side part nearly to her waist. It appeared as if she had on some makeup to highlight her features, including a pale pink lipstick on her full lips.

In the caption, Jenn noted that she kept her tan, and her followers appeared to appreciate her efforts. Nearly 2,000 hit the “like” button, and dozens also left a comment for her. The flame and heart emoji indicated that many of those who replied loved the hot look.

“I hope Rodeo doesn’t burn tonight,” wrote one devotee.

“Keep up your tan and stay sexy,” another follower advised.

“My kind of beauty. Keep it up,” a third gushed, including several red heart eye emoji.

The reality TV star has kept up her fitness routine during the stay at home orders to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenn showed off her jump rope workout outside in an open area while she wore a black sports bra and shorts.