Theodora Moutinho Shows Off Major Underboob In New NSFW Snapshot

Brazilian-American model Theodora Moutinho, who is famous on Instagram for posting her skin-baring snaps every week, took to her page on Saturday and wowed her 3.4 million followers with a steamy new snapshot.

In the snap, Theodora — who goes by the moniker Teddy on IG — left little to the imagination by rocking a dangerously-tiny, white ribbed crop top that struggled to contain her voluptuous assets. As a result, she flashed major underboob to titillate her fans.

Theodora teamed the top with equally skimpy navy-blue string bikini bottoms that made it hard to miss her sexy thighs. Overall, the ensemble drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and perfect hourglass shape. The NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured foundation, a dark mocha shade of lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout, nude blush, gray eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

The model wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. She ditched accessories but wore an off-white hairband in her wrist.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Cape Canaveral, Florida. To strike a pose, Theodora stood in a nondescript room, against the background of a light gray wall. A sofa could be seen in the background with several clothes scattered over it. She stood straight, lifted her chin, looked away from the camera, parted her lips, and ran a hand through her hair.

Within nine hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 77,000 likes. Theodora’s followers also took to the comments section and posted about 1,200 messages in which they praised her hot figure and sensual sense of style. While most of the comments were subtly flirtatious, many users poured their hearts out and expressed their desires in explicit terms.

“Oh God, you are gorgeous, I am speechless!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I can’t write all the things here that I want to do with you right now, check your DM, please,” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow, what an amazing body, Teddy. Thanks for making my day,” a third follower wrote.

“The most sensual and beautiful woman on Instagram,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from Theodora’s regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Lily Adrianne, Francia James, and Neyleen Ashley.