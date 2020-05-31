Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Unbuttoned Dress & Bright Bikini Bottoms

Emily Ratajkowski struck a sexy pose on the ground for one of Inamorata Woman’s newest Instagram posts today, and she exuded tons of flirty vibes.

She sat on her knees and parted her legs as she tugged lightly at her bikini bottoms with her left hand. She placed her other hand on her thigh and gazed directly at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The model’s ensemble included a brightly-patterned dress with a small collar. It buttoned up in the center, and she left it undone in such a way to show off a hint of her cleavage, her toned abs, and matching bikini bottoms. The design incorporated hot pink and yellow with eye-catching graphics. These were squares with four abstract shapes in the middle with the brand name written at the bottom. The bright colors contrasted well against one another and it complemented her tanned skin.

Emily wore her hair down in a casual middle part and her soft locks framed her face. She parted her lips slightly and rocked a light makeup application that appeared to include no foundation, a little blush, dark liner on her lower lids, and light pink lipstick. She didn’t wear any accessories and kept the focus completely on her physique and outfit.

She posed on a slightly overgrown lawn with a small hill behind her that was covered in lush, green plants.

The photo was shot on a sunny day and the light lit up Emrata’s hair and skin, and the lighting left her skin looking flawless. She tagged herself in the shot and described the ensemble in the caption.

The post has been liked over 15,700 times and the comments section was filled with positive messages.

“Beautiful. Those colours are definitely you…,” raved a follower.

“Thank you beautiful I needed that,” wrote a second fan.

“Ohhhh my goddess,” gushed a third devotee, punctuating their message with a long string of smiley face with heart-eyes emoji.

“So sexy,” declared another supporter.

The sensation also took to the social media platform a week ago to share another update, that time a video of herself clad in a skimpy bikini. She stood in front of a pool with her husband sitting in a lounge chair on the other side. Emily danced seductively and turned around at the end to shake her booty. Her tiny red snakeskin-print bikini top barely covered her curves and it had extra straps that she wrapped around her midriff.