Sadie Robertson Shows Off Her ‘Weird’ Geographic Tongue

Many of Sadie's fans loved her revelation that she has the harmless condition.

Sadie Robertson stuck her tongue out at the camera for a silly photo, and the result was an outpouring of appreciation and support from fans who have a benign condition that affects the tongue.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram to share a post about how life has been going for her lately. She seemed to suggest that she still has a lot to learn, and she used a somewhat harsh metaphor that hinted that the lessons she’s being taught aren’t always pleasant or easy. However, her words also included a hopeful and positive reference to her faith.

While Sadie’s fans always enjoy her optimism and sunny spirit, it wasn’t her words about life that her followers couldn’t quit buzzing about. In the photo that the Christian author and podcast host included with her post, Sadie was pictured rocking a pink collared shirt. She also appeared to be wearing eye shadow, blush, and lipstick that were all various shades of pink. However, her fans couldn’t quit talking about her partially-pink tongue.

Sadie was playfully sticking her tongue out at the camera, and it was evident that the exposed end of the muscular organ had a few white, ridge-like lines on it. Sadie’s selfie was a closeup shot, so she wasn’t being shy about showing her tongue off. She also referenced it in the caption of her post, describing it as “weird” and revealing that she has a condition called “geographic tongue.”

According to WebMd, geographic tongue is a harmless condition that causes uneven patches of red to appear on the tongue, making it resemble a map. The patches can sometimes have white borders, like those on Sadie’s tongue. People who have the condition lose layers of the papillae that coat the tongue for an unknown reason, and this is what causes the patched appearance.

A large number of Sadie’s followers responded to her post by saying that they also have the condition, and many of them seemed rather excited about her revelation.

“Ohhh I have it too! I’ve always been so embarrassed by it. Thanks for putting it out there!” read one response to her post.

“Oh my word! I do too! I thought it was just me and I’ve been self conscious of it forever!!” another fan wrote.

“Omg!!! I’m not the only one with a crazy tongue!!!! I have a geographic tongue too!” a third comment read.

“It’s our differences that make us unique! Thank you for encouraging us to celebrate our differences,” a fourth admirer remarked.

This isn’t the first time Sadie had been praised for showing off a defining characteristic of her body. In a previous Instagram post, she shared a swimsuit photo that showed the stretch marks on her hips and thighs. The picture was accompanied by a message about love and self-acceptance that encouraged her fans to embrace the physical attributes that they feel insecure about.