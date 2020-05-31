Veronica Bielik Shows Off Her Pert Derriere In White Bikini On Instagram

Polish model Veronica Bielik took to her Instagram page on Saturday and treated her 2.9 million followers to a very hot booty picture.

In the snap, Veronica could be seen rocking a white crop top that featured cap sleeves and a blue lining. The risque top not only perfectly hugged her figure but also drew viewers’ attention toward her bare midsection. She paired the risque top with matching, high-waisted bikini bottoms that allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display.

Veronica appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. However, in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application seemingly featured some foundation, pink blush, nude lipstick, lined eyes, and well-defined eyebrows. She loosely tied her blond tresses and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Mazury, a region situated in northeastern Poland. For the picture, she could be seen sitting on a wooden dock with her back turned toward the camera. Some boats could be seen in the background. She seemingly dipped her feet in the water, turned her face toward the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile to strike a pose.

In the caption, Veronica wrote that she will have to wait for just two more weeks to be able to go to the beach again, implying that the picture is a throwback one and she is still in lockdown. Within 15 hours of going live, the snap racked up a whopping 98,000 likes.

In addition to that, Veronica’s most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted above 1,650 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Your such a cutie! Thanks for brightening up my day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Always beautiful and radiant. Kisses for you, my beloved!” another user chimed in.

“That lovely smile on your beautiful face is simply amazing!” a third admirer remarked.

“What a sexy bikini. That booty of yours is out of this world. I love your body,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfection redefined,” and “be my girlfriend,” to express their admiration for Veronica.

Apart from her followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Nina Serebrova, Carlos Valencia, and Gianna.

Only a day ago, Veronica had teased her fans with yet another hot picture in which she could be seen rocking a white, off-the-shoulder mini dress from Fashion Nova. The figure-hugging ensemble allowed Veronica to show off ample cleavage, her slender waist, and sculpted hips.