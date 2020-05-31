Elizabeth Turner Looks Gorgeous In A Stylish Red Dress On Instagram

Maxim model Elizabeth Turner took to her Instagram page on Saturday and wowed her fans with a new snapshot, one wherein she infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, she could be seen rocking a red dress, apparently made up of silk fabric. It featured two broad straps, pleated cups, and frill detailing below the straps that gave off feminine vibes. The knee-length dress perfectly hugged Elizabeth’s slender figure and allowed her to show off a glimpse of her lean thighs. The chic dress also enabled her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while leaving the rest to the imagination of the viewers.

It appeared that she wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured a foundation, a melon shade of lipstick, pink blush, nude eyeshadow, a thin coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows.

Elizabeth loosely tied her blond hair and allowed her locks to cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face. She kept it very simple by ditching accessories.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Venice, California. The shoot took place indoors and Elizabeth stood against the background of a large glass window. Some plants could also be seen in the room. To strike a pose, she apparently leaned against a wooden chair but it could not be clearly seen because the image was slightly blurred.

She tilted her head, lightly touched the temple of her forehead, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she tagged her photographer Megan Batson for acknowledgment and informed her fans that her chic dress was from Réalisation Par.

Within eight hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 17,000 likes. Apart from that, her most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages to praise Elizabeth’s beautiful looks and her sexy figure.

“You look as fine as wine!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Put a red dress on and kill them all. I love red dresses, they are so feminine and powerful,” another user chimed in.

“One of the hottest women out there! Way too go Elizabeth!” a third admirer remarked.

“Looking gorgeous, Liz!! Stay safe and enjoy your day at home!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other models also liked the picture, including Christen Harper and Rachell Vallori.

Elizabeth often wows her Instagram fans with her beautiful pictures. Not too long ago, she posted a very hot pic in which she rocked a stylish two-piece bikini in light green with symmetrical designs in darker green and white.