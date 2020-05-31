Kenya Moore Says She & Marc Daly Are Considering Having Another Baby Soon

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly might be expecting baby number two in the near future.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the New York restaurant owner is currently in a better place within their marriage. Moore recently spoke to Us Weekly and shared that Daly’s behavior has vastly improved since his appearances on the Bravo reality show. She said their communication is better and they are sorting through their co-parenting relationship for their 1-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

While Moore said she and Daly are still working on the romantic side of their union, they both wouldn’t mind having a younger sibling for Brooklyn. The couple is “still figuring out” if they want to add a new addition to their family, but Moore has been leaning towards making a second baby happen. She did say, though, that she would want the second baby to be close to Brooklyn’s age so the siblings could grow up together.

Although the former beauty queen would be on board with having another child soon, she said Daly has more to consider. In addition to Brooklyn, Daly has other children from previous relationships. Brooklyn is also still very small, and Daly would have to see if he would want to have another baby so soon.

“For him, it’s like, ‘Well, how many children will I have?’ So I think that is probably the biggest issue for him,” Moore said. “But I don’t think he thinks he can love anyone more than he loves Brooklyn and his other children right now, so … I don’t know. They have a really strong, strong bond. And I think his fear is that, ‘What if the child comes and I don’t have this kind of bond with him because you didn’t carry her or we’re still figuring out our relationship?'”

Moore also revealed that if she does have another child, she will most likely not carry the baby on her own. During her pregnancy with Brooklyn, she had multiple difficulties, which made her consider getting a surrogate for the second child. If she did decide to go the surrogacy route, she would have help from one of her current castmates. Her friend, Kandi Burruss, recently had her baby girl Blaze Tucker via surrogate.

The couple’s marriage faced a bump in the road back in September 2019. They announced they were separating after two years of marriage. Since the announcement, Moore said they have attended therapy via Zoom, and are planning to do physical appointments once quarantine is over. While getting emotional, Moore also shared that her first trip after quarantine will be to New York to reunite with her husband.