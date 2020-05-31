Tana Mongeau Bares Booty In Flirty New Pic On Instagram

Tana Mongeau posted a new photo set to her Instagram feed today and the model’s share is garnering a lot of attention with over 39,000 likes already in the first five minutes since it went live. She gave her fans a sneak peek at her life and in one of the shots, turned up the heat as she bared her booty.

In the first photo, she was photographed sitting in the front seat of a car. She turned around to face the backseat and held something in her left hand, and some of her followers seemed to think that it was marijuana as they made comments about her smoking.

The stunner parted her lips and glanced at the camera, rocking a pair of light-tinted sunglasses, dangle earrings, and an oversized shirt. Her top featured a large graphic with the Harley-Davidson name written across the top.

In the second image, Tana flaunted her derrière as she tugged down her white bottoms. She glanced over her right shoulder and propped her knee, and she appeared to be wearing the same Harley Davidson shirt. A male friend stood beside her and struck a silly pose.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part and rocked a makeup application that seemed to include long lashes, light pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. Her accessories included gold hoop earrings and silver rings.

The rest of the series were of Tana posing next to a Louis Vuitton bag, more shots of her in the car, and of herself showing off her curves in a thong bikini.

Her many fans headed to the comments section to gush about the new update.

“I’m like fully obsessed with you,” raved a social media user.

“Such a glamorous life,” gushed a second devotee.

Others responded to her caption.

“Yesss Tana post more!!we [sic] miss you bb!!” exclaimed a third admirer.

“Y’all I need to know this grainy filter everyone’s using on their pictures,” noted another supporter.

The sensation also entertained her fans with another update on May 15, that time chronicling a trip to the grocery store with her friend amid the pandemic. In the first part of the post, she snapped a selfie and rocked a tie-dye bikini top. Her cleavage was front and center, and she glanced at the camera and wore a black face mask. She pulled her hair back into a casual bun and accessorized with hoop earrings and a charm necklace.