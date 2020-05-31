Two New Yorkers Stuck In Costa Rica Due To COVID-19 End Up In A Romance

Matt Robertson and Khani Le had no idea they would be stranded in Costa Rica for more than 70 days.

Before the coronavirus began to spread, new New Yorkers named Matt Robertson and Khani Le were just beginning to get to know one another. They had been on two dates and had planned a long weekend to Costa Rica, however due to COVID-19 they became stranded there. They used the opportunity to grow their relationship, according to The New York Post.

During the first three days of their Costa Rica vacation, Robertson and Le were having the time of their lives. They were enjoying the tourist attractions, soaking up the sun, and taking tours. However, Costa Rica would then decide to go on lockdown. They were told they would not be able to return to the United States until July unless they paid $3,000 per ticket. After some consideration, they decided to stay.

Robertson admitted that things started out very scary. They barely knew each other and were in new surroundings with no idea when the pandemic would end.

“There were definitely a couple of moments where I was overwhelmed. You go from everything being normal to, all of the sudden, living with someone you barely know, in a foreign country during a pandemic. It’s a lot to happen in a short amount of time,” he recalled.

The most important thing they needed to figure out was where they were going to stay. They later decided they would camp out in the jungle. As the days passed, they began to get to know one another better as they overcame obstacles together and took on the challenge of living under extremely unprecedented circumstances. Before long, Robertson found himself glad that he would be getting all this extra alone time with Le.

“There was a part of me that was excited to stay here longer with Khani. I was thinking this is a blessing in disguise,” he recalled.

Le was also excited to be spending time with Robertson, especially as she learned about his many positive qualities as a partner.

“He doesn’t get stressed out or freak out at every challenge. We figure it out together,” shes said.

As of Sunday, the pair will have been in Costa Rica for 76 days. They intend to continue their relationship when they are able to return to the United States.

“I definitely feel lucky we got stuck here together. We’re excited to see where this leads after we return home,” Robertson said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is still no cure for the coronavirus. However, Bill Gates stated last month that he believes a vaccine could be right around the corner.