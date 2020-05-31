Kara Del Toro Poses In A White Lace Bra In New Instagram Upload

Kara Del Toro wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with one of her most recent posts on her Instagram story, which she shared on Saturday, May 30. The 26-year-old model posed for the camera while wearing a white, lacy lingerie set.

Kara sat against a white wall in the sultry, black-and-white image, tilting her head sideways and slightly forward. Her legs were splayed open, with one hand falling in between them. Her other arm was bent at the elbow, touching her raised knee. Her hand reached the top of her head and played with her hair.

She looked directly at the camera, her eyes fixated on the lens. Her mouth was slightly ajar and her pearly white teeth shined brightly.

Kara wore a white bra with ruched, scalloped cups, which featured an intricate lace overlay and a keyhole cut-out at her décolletage. The top displayed her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust, which almost spilled out of the garment. A cut-out piece of fabric made out of strings and lace circled her midriff and hooked onto her lacy panties. She also appeared to wear white, over-the-knee stockings that matched the rest of the sexy getup.

As for her jewelry, Kara accessorized the look with medium-sized hoop earrings, a dainty choker, and a ring on one finger.

Her voluminous tresses were parted on the side and tumbled down her back and shoulder in thick, lengthy waves. Her hair cascaded down and touched her arm, ending at her chest. Her dark strands were interspersed with blond highlights, which were juxtaposed against her brunette locks.

Though it was impossible to tell the color of Kara’s makeup palette in the grayscale picture, it seemed as if she wore a face full of beauty products.

Her dark brows looked to be groomed and shaped. They arched high over her eyes, which appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner, making the whites of her eyes stand out. The eyeliner winged out, giving her a cat-eye look. Her lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her contoured cheeks looked as if they were brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout appeared to be outlined with lipliner, and filled in with lipstick.

As Kara Del Toro fans and The Inquisitr readers know, she often posts many modeling shots on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. In addition to this upload, Kara recently shared a two-image slideshow of herself going braless underneath a sheer top.