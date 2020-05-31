Michie Peachie Powers Through Wine Bottle Workout In Gray Sports Bra And Leggings

Michie Peachie demonstrated a new at-home workout for her Instagram followers on Saturday and it required a unique fitness tool, a large wine bottle.

Dressed in a gray sports bra and matching leggings, Michie sat on the floor during the first video and place the wine bottle in front of her legs. She then pushed both legs forward and to the side of the bottle, leaning her torso backward as she did so. After that, Michie quickly repeated the motion on the other side.

In the second clip Michie and her wine bottle remained in the same position, but this time she swung her legs over it one after the other.

She assumed a plank position next and then used each hand to shift the bottle from one side to another. Wine bottle bicep curls came next and for this exercise, Michie used it just as she would a dumbbell. Next, she moved on to straight-arm front raises before transitioning to a set of wine bottle tricep extensions. Michie held the bottle horizontally behind her head for this one and then slowly lifted and lowered it.

Next, she ended her circuit with a set of wine bottle presses which required her to push it upward while she kept her hips and knees lifted and her back braced against a couch.

The post has been liked close to 5,000 times, as of this writing, and 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared some interesting theories about the size of her wine bottle.

“You might just be really small, and that’s a normal-sized bottle. After seeing how they made the hobbit movies, I don’t know what to believe,” one person wrote.

“Are you really small or is that wine bottle really that big? ” another Instagram user asked.

But there were some commenters who reacted to Michie’s exercise demonstrations.

“This is so awesome you are so creative and inspire so much, gorgeous,” a third Instagram user wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

And then there were those who complimented her physique.

“Nicest shape on IG,” a fourth person wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Michie has gotten creative with her at-home workouts. In a previous video substituted heavy-duty gym equipment with a couch for a workout that was meant to target her quads and glutes.

“I don’t know about you girls, but my gym says they won’t be opening up for at least another two months!!” she wrote. “It’s time for you to get comfortable with these heavy leg day couch routines if your gym is going to be closed as long as mine is.”