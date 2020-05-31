Katrin Freud Goes Glam In A Revealing Black, Glittery Dress On Instagram

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud took to her Instagram account on Saturday and treated her fans to a set of glamorous snapshots.

In the snaps, Katrin could be seen rocking a black glittery dress that enabled her to flaunt her enviable physique. The top was attached to the skirt with the help of two straps that drew viewers’ attention toward her partially bare midsection. It also featured a plunging neckline through which she showed off ample cleavage. Lastly, the full-length skirt featured a thigh-high slit that allowed Katrin to put one of her sexy legs on full display. According to the tag in her post, the sexy ensemble was from the Dubai-based beachwear retailer, KJ Swimwear.

In terms of her makeup application, Katrin appeared to have applied some foundation. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a peach shade of lipstick, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. She wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, swept them to one side, and cascaded her locks over her shoulder, back, and let some strands fall over her face.

As for accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for a cross pendant that rested right above her cleavage.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place at the Drift Beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Katrin lives with her husband. The shoot took place outdoors. Several white gazebos, a garden, and a palm tree could be seen in the background.

In the first snap, she struck a side pose, extended her legs forward, and slightly bent it, closed her eyes, and lightly touched her forehead. In the second pic, she struck a side pose again, faced the camera, and held her hair. In the third and last photo, she struck a frontal pose, looked away from the camera, held her hair, and seductively parted her lips.

In the caption, Katrin emphasized the need for women to have beautiful hearts, implying that outward beauty is not sufficient.

Within six hours of posting, the snap racked up more than 2,200 likes. Additionally, Katrin’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted about 112 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you are an amazing doll!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Katrin, why are you so beautiful?” another user questioned.

“You look wonderful! I love you so much,” a third follower wrote.

Aside from her regular fans, the picture was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Natalia Fedorova, Eri Anton, and Alisha Rifo.