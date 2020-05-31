Eva Longoria Showcases Her Toned Body In One-Piece Swimsuit While Holding Son Santiago

Eva Longoria was all smiles as she posed for a sweet snapshot with her 1-year-old son, Santiago. On Saturday, the Desperate Housewives star shared the post on Instagram with her 7.9 million followers of herself in a body-hugging swimsuit holding her cute little guy.

Eva is seen standing in her backyard posing for the picture with Santiago. She looks like she is all set to either take a swim in her pool or just relaxing on one of the lounge chairs seen behind her enjoying the day. The 45-year-old mom wore what appears to be a dark purple swimsuit that accentuates her petite figure. The one-piece number is fully covered in the front with a higher neckline and slightly curved around her hips. Although the back of the suit isn’t shown, there is a slight glimpse of what is likely some skin showing on her backside.

The snug swimwear showcased her toned thighs and slim figure. The actress had her brunette hair swept back into a high ponytail. She also wore dark sunglasses to keep the sun out of her eyes and large hoop earrings. She is smiling big while looking at her adorable son she has in her arms.

Santiago wasn’t dressed for a dip in the pool at the moment that the photo was snapped. He was wearing long pants and a patterned white shirt. He was also smiling with one of his fingers in his mouth. Eva Longoria captioned the post with “Saturday Smiles.” Her fans were wowed by the Instagram snap as they took to the comments to express their feelings.

“Awwww so cute!!! Both of you!!!” one of her followers said.

“Love the bathing suit,” another person commented.

“How is it possible that you get more beautiful by the day?” another fan wanted to know.

The post racked up over 111,000 likes in the first six hours and had over 350 comments from her admirers. They especially love to see Eva and her son together. It’s obvious from the photos that she shares that they both adore each other.

Eva Longoria shared an even sexier swimsuit that she wore in a previous photo on the social media platform. This one was a white one-piece swimsuit that showed off a little more skin. She looked like she was ready for summer and ready to head to the beach. That time she had her hair worn down and messy with very minimal or no makeup on.