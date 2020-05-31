Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Wants To Begin Repairing Relationships With Friends Following Scandal

After months of distancing herself from many in her life, Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly ready to start reaching out to her friends.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly ready to start rebuilding her life following the college admissions scandal. This includes rebuilding her relationships with her friends. Giannulli has been distancing herself from many people in her life since the news of the scandal first broke last year. Now she’s ready to start reaching out again, according to US Weekly.

After the news of the scandal broke, many aspects of the 20-year-old beauty influencer’s life changed. She left behind her friends and sorority sisters at the University of Southern California, withdrawing from the university entirely. She and her 21-year-old sister Isabella returned to their family’s mansion in Los Angeles. Giannulli became silent on social media and reportedly did not communicate with many of her friends from school at that time, an inside source close to the family explained.

“Throughout this ordeal, Olivia was distant from her former sorority sisters and certain people she was close to before the news broke. Her former friends were not sure if it was based on legal advice or the fact that she felt too embarrassed to face the situation to old friends. Now, Olivia has been more open to communicating with them and rekindling those friendships.”

It was revealed last week that both Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli will be pleading guilty for their respective roles in the college admissions scandal. As a result, they are both expected to face prison time. The fact that there is now an end in sight has helped Giannulli feel more at ease regarding the situation and more comfortable to begin the process of rebuilding her life.

“Olivia Jade is really proud of her mom for pleading guilty. It’s taken a weight off of her shoulders knowing that her parents are going to have to face the consequences for their actions and she will too,” the source went on.

The source went on to say that the young social media star has hope that the negative attention will slowly fade away and stop focusing in on her family. Once her parents have owned up to their actions and done their time, she believes that she will in time be able to get back the life she once had.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this includes rebuilding her career as a YouTuber and influencer. Prior to the scandal Giannulli had big name sponsorships. However, these brands have since dropped her. She still believes she can rebuild her career and gain back her platform.