Scott Disick’s Continued Admiration For Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Caused Chaos Between Him & Sofia Richie

Scott Disick’s undying loyalty to Kourtney Kardashian and his family was reportedly the reason he’s no longer with Sofia Richie.

Disick and Kardashian’s former romantic history often made headlines when he began dating Richie. Many of their Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans wanted the two to sort out their issues and felt Richie was making it difficult for that to happen.

Prior to their 2015 split, Kardashian and Disick were together for almost a decade and had formed a close bond with not only his ex, but her entire family. This reportedly left Richie concerned about her and Disick’s romance through the years.

According to Us Weekly, Richie’s concerns about Disick and Kardashian’s dynamic wasn’t completely unwarranted. The Flip it Like Disick star reportedly does have lingering feelings for his ex, which Richie allegedly tried to accept when they began dating.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” an insider dished. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

Although Disick reportedly prioritized Kardashian and his kids over Richie, he did try to bring the two women together. During their relationship, Richie attended several trips with Disick, Kardashian, and their little ones. She also appeared on one episode of KUWTK when she traveled to Finland with her boyfriend and his ex.

Shortly after the episode, Richie announced that she wouldn’t appear in any more episodes on the E! series. While many fans thought Richie’s exit was about Kardashian, she said she wanted to pursue her acting career instead of reality television.

Throughout their relationship, which began in 2017, Richie has attempted to dodge any questions about her relationship with Kardashian. However, the model decided to briefly comment on their dynamic for her Cosmopolitan UK cover story. In the interview, which took place before their breakup, she said she has always tried to have a positive connection with her boyfriend’s ex.

“Just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice,” Richie said when asked how she and Kardashian managed to get along.

While Disick might have romantic feelings for Kardashian, she reportedly doesn’t harbor the same emotions for him. After leaving him for good, Kardashian allegedly doesn’t want to return to a relationship with Disick again. However, she and her family remain supportive of Disick as he works on maintaining his sobriety.