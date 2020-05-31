Civil Rights Attorney Calls On Democrats To ‘Criticize These Criminals’ Participating In Violent Protests

In an interview with Fox News broadcast Friday night, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell called on Democratic Party politicians to “criticize these criminals” participating in violent protests across the nation.

Speaking with anchor Sean Hannity, Terrell that some are using the protests against the death of George Floyd to commit crimes, stating that he is “shocked” Democrats are not speaking out about the issue.

“I am disappointed, shocked that there has been no Democratic lawmaker in the last 72 hours who have focused on the criminal activities of these individuals who are not protesting,” Terrell said.

“These are criminals and they are breaking the law using the guise of caring about George Floyd. And, I encourage all you Democratic lawmakers, all you lawmakers, to stand up and criticize these criminals,” the civil rights attorney added.

Floyd died after being detained by Minneapolis police officers. His arrest was caught on video, which showed police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing. The officer has been accused of murder.

Since then, heated protests have been breaking out across the nation. In Minneapolis, New York, Detroit, Louisville and elsewhere the protests got violent. In Detroit, a 19-year-old man was killed. In St. Paul, Minnesota, 170 businesses have reportedly been looted or damaged.

According to Terrell, Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice were right to get involved in the crisis. The civil rights attorney lavished President Donald Trump with praise, before once against slamming Democratic politicians for allegedly not speaking out against violence and looting.

Terrell argued that Democrats have been reluctant to criticize some of the demonstrators because they don’t want to risk alienating the African-American vote ahead of the 2020 elections.

“I’ve got news for you: you’re alienating me. I’m a black voter and you have lost me if you don’t stand up and do something about these criminals,” he said.

Thank you @seanhannity for having me on tonight. What happened to #GeorgeFloyd is a tragedy & riots don’t help. pic.twitter.com/5Gl2zkbeGt — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) May 30, 2020

Trump and Barr have made similar assertions about the protesters. On Saturday, the attorney general accused “far-left” groups of instigating violence and organizing riots. Hours later, during a speech in Florida, Trump said that Antifa and “other radical left-wing groups” have been promoting violence.

Trump has also threatened to involve the federal government and use military force to stop the riots, urging Democratic mayors and governors to step in and solve the crises.

Trump has previously threatened to crack down on Antifa. In 2019, with the support of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, he vowed to classify the loosely-connected group of activist as a terrorist organization.