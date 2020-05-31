Elsa Hosk Stuns In Hot Pink Bikini Top In New Instagram Pics

Elsa Hosk shared a series of swimsuit pics a few days ago, and followed it up today with a new update, rocking a hot pink bikini top and matching pants. There were two snaps in the series, and she stunned in an eye-catching outfit while she posed outside.

In the first photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel stood facing the camera at an angle and propped out her right foot. She placed her hands loosely in front of her midriff and gazed directly at the camera. The bright sunlight hit her face and emphasized the light color of her eyes.

Her bikini top had halter-style straps and structured cups with flirty gathered accents. She also rocked a pair of light pink reptile-print pants with an extremely high-waisted fit. It was embellished with a small heart accent on the front of her right hip.

Elsa wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle and her makeup application seemingly included lots of blush, silver eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. The only piece of visible jewelry that she wore was her charm necklace.

She stood in a colorful yard with lots of flowers behind her in bright pink, red, and light pink.

In the second photo, she showed off her pants and stood with her back facing the camera. The pants looked brighter this time, and she stood with her left foot extended behind her. She left her hands by her sides and noted that she was smelling the flowers in the caption.

The post has been liked over 47,100 times in the first hour since it went live, and her admirers rushed to the comments section to leave messages.

“I love you and your style so much!!!!!!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“Stunning!! Like a Barbie,” raved a second social media user.

“The prettiest top ever!!!” complimented a third admirer.

There were also a few people that made similar requests, and one message has received over 28 likes so far.

“Could you please use your voice as a celebrity and talk about what’s been going on? idk at least donate?” they wrote.

The blonde posted another photo series a few days ago, and in one shot, she showed off her figure in a white bikini. Elsa stood in front of a stone building and made the peace sign with her right hand. Her wavy locks partially obscured her face as she rocked a pair of sunglasses. The model’s lean figure and long legs were hard to miss, and her bright red manicure added color to her ensemble.