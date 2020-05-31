Lily Adrianne Looks Super Hot In A Mismatched Bikini On Instagram

Kiwi model Lily Adrianne took to her Instagram account on Saturday and treated her fans to a racy bikini snapshot.

In the snap, Lily could be seen rocking a two-piece bathing suit that enabled her to put her sexy figure on full display.

Her bikini top boasted a leopard-print fabric, thin spaghetti straps, and a plunging neckline that perfectly showcased her amazing cleavage. The cups were held together in place with a metal ring that rested in the middle of her chest. Lily paired the risqué top with skimpy black string bottoms that she pulled high on her slender hips, making it impossible to miss her hourglass figure.

In terms of her makeup application, it looked like she wore a beige foundation that matched her tanned skin tone. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light pink lipstick, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows.

Lily wore her raven-colored tresses down, swept them to one side, and cascaded her locks over her shoulder and arms.

She accessorized with a pair of thin gold hoop earrings and a sexy silver barbell in her belly button that accentuated her flat stomach.

For the shoot, Lily could be seen kneeling on a gray carpet and posing against the background of a white sliding glass door. She, however, did not define the location of the shoot.

According to the tag in her post, the sexy bikini was from the British clothing retailer, Pretty LittleThing.

Within six hours of going live, and as of this writing, the snap garnered more than 46,600 likes. Some of Lily’s followers also took to the comments section and posted above a thousand comments to praise her sexy figure.

“You’re so beautiful I am totally in love with this photo,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh wow, what a body. You’re surely a goddess, Lily,” another user chimed in.

“I think I have never seen a woman more perfect than you before. Beautiful body, pretty face, lovely hair. You’re mind-blowing!” a third admirer remarked.

“Stunning, babe. Will you marry me, please?” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Lily’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Bianca Taylor, Maria Eduarda, and Theodora Moutinho.

Lily often wows her fans with her skin-baring snapshots. Two weeks ago, she shared a sexy pic on her timeline in which she rocked a teal-colored teddy that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. The racy ensemble also enabled Lily to flaunt a glimpse of her nipples.