Charly Jordan Sizzles In Tight White Tank Top & Shows Off New Car

Charly Jordan has been sharing a steady stream of flirty photos to her Instagram feed to the delight of her 3.1 million followers, and the model’s newest update has received a ton of attention so far. It consisted of four photos, and the model rocked a tight top and casual pants. The caption revealed that she was enjoying herself in her new car.

In the first photo, she sat in the driver’s seat of a car and posed with her back arched slightly and with her hands in her hair. She was seemingly photographed in the middle of ruffling her locks and gazed to her right with a small smile on her face.

Her tank top had a cropped cut and a high neckline with very thin straps. It hugged her tightly and her chest was hard to miss. She paired the top with gray sweatpants and added a bit of glam to her look with her jewelry. She sported a charm necklace with her initials, several earrings, and multiple bracelets. Her arm and wrist tattoos also peeked through.

Charly wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle and rocked a colorful makeup application. It apparently included shimmery silver eyeshadow with dabs of it on her inner lids, heavy mascara, and pink lipstick.

In the second photo, the model opted to show off her goofy side as she leaned back slightly with one hand in her hair and made a silly face.

The third snap was of her standing outside with her hand on her door, and the final one was of her facing the camera straight-on.

The geotag revealed that she was in Beverly Hills, California.

The images have been liked more than 169,400 times so far with tons of her followers taking to the comments section with their compliments.

“Okay now pick me up,” joked a social media user, taking note of the caption.

“Where’d u get your necklace? I love it!” exclaimed another fan.

“You got a nice tan babe,” gushed a third admirer.

“Charly you were in my dream last night that i met you at an airport in Guatemala,” shared a fourth devotee.

In addition, the sensation shared another update a couple of days ago, that time rocking a tiny snakeskin-print bikini. The ensemble was pink with green accents, and its fit flattered Charly’s figure. Her top had a scoop neckline and her bottoms had a low waistline. In the first photo, she sat cross-legged facing the camera and smiled softly with her lips closed. She placed her hands on her legs and accessorized with bracelets, a ring, and hoop earrings.