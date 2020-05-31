7-Year-Old Boy Throws A Special Prom For His Nanny After Hers Was Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Curtis Rogers went all out to cheer up his high school aged nanny Rachel Chapman.

Curtis Rogers is 7-years-old and decided that he wanted to cheer up his nanny, Rachel Chapman. Chapman, who is a senior at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, was disappointed that her prom had gotten cancelled due to COVID-19. As a result, Rogers decided to throw her a mini prom and he would be her date, according to Today.

Chapman has been a nanny for the Rogers family for the past year. Rogers decided to come up with a creative way to ask her to the mini prom. While their neighborhood was having a parade to honor the Class of 2020, he held up a sign asking Chapman to go to prom with him in two days. He called his way of inviting Chapman a “promposal.”

The little boy’s mother, Elissa Rogers, said that her son had come up with this elaborate plan all on his own and even decided he would call it a “promposal”.

“He came up with the slogan. He’s a pretty creative kid and really wanted to make sure everything was perfect,” she said.

Chapman agreed to attend the mini prom and showed up at the family’s home later in the week for the special prom.

Chapman wore the prom dress she had picked out, a long light purple gown. Rogers wore a navy tuxedo with a tiny bowtie to match Chapman’s dress. In the backyard, he had everything set up perfectly in preparation of the special night. He used a pool noodle to measure the distance between them to ensure they were social distancing and set two chairs six feet apart from one another. He had decorated the dinner table to look fancy, complete with a tablecloth and a bouquet of flowers. Propped up on the table was Champan’s senior photo.

For dinner, the pair enjoyed some of their favorite foods. This included apples and peanut butter, Chick-fil-A, and tropical smoothies.

Chapman, who will be heading to college in the fall, was deeply touched by how the little boy went out of the way to pull off this sweet gesture for her.

“It was really sweet. He even got my favorite drink and sauce. He remembered it all. It made me feel special because it showed me he really cared,” she said.

This story has been going viral for all the right reasons lately. Chapman is white while Rogers is African American. The photo of their prom shows a sense of unity during a time with much racial division. As The Inquisitr previously reported, protests have erupted across the nation as a result of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died at the hands of police.