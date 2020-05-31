Kamala Harris Says The Country’s ‘History Of Systemic Racism’ Must Be Confronted

Senator Kamala Harris participated in protests on Saturday in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of former Minneapolis police officers. She also shared her thoughts on Twitter about how the United States could eventually arrive at a place of healing.

“Too often, Black parents have to sit their teenage children down and tell them they may be stopped, arrested, or even shot because of the color of their skin. Our nation’s history of systemic racism and use of excessive force must be confronted so we can begin to heal,” tweeted Harris.

Within minutes, the former Democratic presidential candidate’s tweet received nearly 7,200 “likes” and at least 1,800 retweets on the popular social media platform. Hundreds also commented on the senator’s words.

Several Twitter users noted that they wanted presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden to choose Harris as his vice-presidential candidate.

“You need to be VP. I’m hoping @JoeBiden is really thinking this through. Anything less than a black woman as the VP will cost him his vote. Black women have held it down for generations. This would be no different. #ISupportKamalaForVP,” one user replied.

People are in pain. We must listen. pic.twitter.com/5PJ9gqyu1q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 30, 2020

Earlier Saturday, Harris posted a video of herself amid protestors chanting and clapping to “hands up. Don’t shoot.”

The senator wore a mask because of the coronavirus pandemic, and she had a blue baseball cap pulled low over her eyes. She declared that authorities must listen to the people who are in pain right now. Several people responded and noted that they appreciated seeing the senator peacefully protesting as a leader, and they thanked her for not only talking the talk but also walking the walk.

Harris attended the protest in front of the White House. Her communications director, Sabrina Singh, also tweeted that the senator was attending the rally and advocating for people to be heard.

On Friday, Harris said that officer Derek Chauvin “clearly committed murder,” according to an MSNBC report. Harris pointed out that Floyd was in handcuffs and unarmed when Chauvin kneeled on his neck for at least eight minutes despite Floyd’s pleas for help because he could not breathe. Chauvin was arrested and charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder, but the three other officers who were fired after the incident in Minneapolis, have not yet been arrested.

The senator will appear with Don Lemon on CNN Saturday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time to give her thoughts on participating in the protests this afternoon.

The Inquisitr previously reported that President Donald Trump announced that tonight is MAGA night at the White House.