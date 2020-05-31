Dolly Castro Flaunts Curves In Tiny Shorts In New Instagram Update

Dolly Castro posted her first update since a couple of days ago to her Instagram page today, and she returned to the platform with an eye-catching new snap of herself in a chic outfit. In particular, her tiny shorts were hard to miss, and she wasn’t shy about flaunting her curves.

She stood in front of a white wall with a very tall floor-length mirror leaning up against it. The model angled her body to the side and propped out her right foot as she placed her right hand in her hair and her left hand on her hips. She smiled widely for the photo and she appeared to be having a great time.

Dolly’s outfit included a snakeskin-print crop top with baggy sleeves and a pair of matching sandals. It was a light white tone and the design was convincing. Her shorts were dark denim with a high-waisted fit, and she pulled up the hem to make them even shorter. The bottom part of her derrière peeked through, and her ensemble also emphasized her toned, muscular legs.

The stunner wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed pieces of her locks in front of her left shoulder. Her glamorous makeup application seemingly included heavy mascara, silver eyeshadow under her brows, blush, and bright lipstick with dark liner. The only pieces of jewelry that were visible were her Chanel drop earrings.

In the reflection in the mirror, it was possible to see that the floor-to-ceiling windows were partially covered with tan curtains.

The update has been liked over 19,100 times so far in the first two hours since it was posted. Her many admirers rushed to the comments section to leave these messages.

“The most amazing woman in the world,” raved a devotee.

“Aww where is your top from Dolly?” asked a curious supporter.

Others responded to her inspirational caption as she promoted fitness.

“Inch by inch, gradually making progress and raking in the results after a good day’s work,” agreed a third admirer.

“That’s a lot of progress.. great work,” wrote a fourth social media user.

And in her second-newest post, the model posed in a crop top and booty shorts. She stood in a living room area in front of a cream couch and held a supplements bottle in her right hand from 1st Phorm. Dolly gazed directly at the camera with a flirty smile with her lips closed, and wore her hair down in luxurious curls. Her top had long sleeves and a cropped cut that left her flat abs on show.