‘Too Hot To Handle’ Stars Bryce Hirschberg & Nicole O’Brien End Their Post-Show Romance

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle’s Bryce Hirschberg recently confirmed that he’s no longer dating his co-star, Nicole O’Brien.

After spending time together on the first season of the popular dating show, Bryce and Nicole decided to take their chemistry to the next level. According to People, the couple began dating after Season 1 wrapped. Although the couple’s romance was well-received by many of their fans, their real-life circumstances proved to be too much for them. Bryce’s rep shared with the publication that after several attempts to see each other, they both decided to part ways. Nicole currently travels between Ireland and London, while Bryce resides in Marina Del Rey, California.

Although Bryce and Nicole were both aware that their distance could be an issue, they were determined to make their relationship work in the beginning. However, the recent coronavirus pandemic proved to take a toll on their plans and budding romance. The couple’s travel plans were instantly halted, and Bryce said they both thought it would be best for them to remain friends.

“Nicole is so lovely and if under less unusual circumstances I’m sure that we could’ve had an amazing relationship!” Bryce said. “I wish her the best because she deserves it.”

Before Bryce confirmed he’s no longer taken, fans of the reality star suspected something was wrong between him and Nicole earlier this month. He hosted his 30th birthday with a boat party in Los Angeles, which included his Too Hot to Handle castmate, Harry Jowsey and Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage. Additionally, Nicole raised suspicions when she didn’t join the rest of the show’s cast in honoring Bryce on his special day.

“There must have been trouble in paradise at the time as Nicole was the only cast member not to wish him a happy birthday publicly,” a source shared about the couple.

Viewers of Too Hot to Handle will know that Bryce and Nicole didn’t interact with each other much on the show. They were two of the many contestants who didn’t find love while on the series. In an effort to win a cash prize, the cast members had to form genuine connections with each other without having any sexual contact with their love interest. Once the contestants returned for Too Hot to Handle’s virtual reunion, and the only couple who remained together were Harry and his lady love, Francesca Farago.

Nicole has yet to publicly address her breakup with Bryce. Instead, she posted a steamy photo on her Instagram page on Saturday, May 3o. In the post, she wore a bright yellow bodysuit as she beamed for the camera.