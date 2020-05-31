Mandatory Curfews Imposed On Several Cities Nationwide As Protests Aginst Police Brutality Continue

Curfews are being implemented in several cities across the country as protests against police brutality continue, NBC News reported on Saturday evening. The death of George Floyd — who died when a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes — on Monday evening sparked protests in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Protests started happening in several other large cities on Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Wednesday, several protests — especially the ones in Minneapolis — began to turn violent.

Local police forces and officials sought to quell the protests in their cities, but interactions between police and protesters continued to escalate, according to NBC News. In several cities, protesters have set fire to buildings and police cars and attacked police officers and other protesters.

However, protesters are not the only ones escalating the violence. Police have been caught on video using aggressive force with protesters. In several cities, police have used tear gas, rubber bullets, and paintballs filled with pepper spray on protesters, The Washington Post reported.

In an attempt to stop the violence spreading throughout the country, officials in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver, Philadephia, and several other cities have announced that they will be enforcing a mandatory curfew overnight, NBC News reported.

Tell your folks on the ground about curfews. If the city sets a curfew and you’re out past that time, they can legally arrest you on that charge, regardless of if you knew or not. https://t.co/ygbIa4R6EM — y’all don’t read the room ???? (@anthoknees) May 30, 2020

Los Angeles’s Mayor, Eric Garcetti, announced on Friday that the curfew would begin at 8 p.m. and last until 5:30 a.m, according to NBC News. Garcetti tweeted that he was committed to protecting Angelenos’ right to protest and free speech, but that he also needed to keep them safe, which he hoped the curfew would accomplish.

NBC News reported that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Georgia signed an executive order on Saturday evening that stated a curfew would go into effect in Atlanta at 9 p.m. and last until sunrise because of the violence that had taken place during recent protests.

In a press release issued Saturday, the Mayor of Denver, Colorado, Michael Hancock, said that Denver would be under a curfew from 8 p.m. Saturday night until 5 a.m. on Sunday, per NBC News. The press release also stated that there would be a curfew in effect on Sunday night as well “to help protect people and property.”

According to NBC News, Philadelphia will also be under a curfew Saturday night. Philidelphia’s curfew will start at 8 p.m. and go until 6 a.m. on Sunday.

CBS Minnesota reported that several Minnesota cities will have mandatory curfews on Saturday night as well. Some cities will also be under a curfew on Sunday night. Minnesota’s governor Tim Walz imposed curfews on both Minneapolis and St. Paul “in order to restore peace.” He continued by saying that other cities could implement their own curfews as they saw fit. All told, 15 cities in Minnesota will be under mandatory curfews on Saturday night.

City officials from several other cities around the country took to Twitter to announce mandatory curfews as well. After three nights of violent protests, these state and city officials all voiced their hopes that curfews would help calm the violence that has been spreading through their cities.