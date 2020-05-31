‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Welcomes Her First Child

Bachelor in Paradise star Jenna Cooper is now the mama to a newborn baby girl. On Saturday, Jenna shared the big news via her Instagram page, and fans are thrilled for her.

The night before, Jenna shared an adorable photo and lengthy caption about the state of her pregnancy. The photo showed a very pregnant Jenna standing next to her boyfriend Karl Hudson IV.

Karl was holding Jenna’s pet pig Pearl and they appeared to be standing on the front porch of their home. Jenna’s geotag noted they were in Raleigh, North Carolina, the area where she lives these days.

In that Friday night post, Jenna said that she and Karl were about to head to the hospital. The Bachelor in Paradise star wrote that her contractions were 4 to 5 minutes apart. Jenna also said that her family had come to pick up Pearl to take care of her while she was at the hospital.

At that point, Jenna said she was nervous, excited, and hoping everything would go smoothly, and promised to share updates when she could.

Saturday evening, Jenna announced that her baby girl had arrived and weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. In her Instagram stories, Jenna shared a photo of Presley Belle Hudson.

Us Weekly was given the scoop on Presley Belle’s arrival and shared a sweet family photo.

“We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine!” the couple said.

When Jenna posted the news on her Instagram page with the Us Weekly announcement and photos of the family, her followers went wild. Within a couple of hours, the post had more than 26,000 likes and almost 1,300 comments.

Jenna’s post also noted that Presley arrived with a full head of brown hair and she apparently has already shown a very sweet personality.

“Jenna she’s beautiful!! congratulations!!” said Lauryn Burnham Luyendyk, who became close friends with Jenna while they were both on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

“Congrats Jenna!!!! So happy for you,” Arie commented.

“Ahhh!! Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!! She’s so precious!!” praised Vanessa Grimaldi, the final rose recipient of Nick Viall’s season.

The last time that Bachelor in Paradise fans saw Jenna on reality television, she’d gotten engaged to Jordan Kimball and faced a firestorm of drama right as the finale aired. She did her best to defend herself against a lot of allegations and she and Jordan split. Unfortunately, at that time she didn’t make much headway in clearing her name and she essentially faded away from the spotlight.

A few months ago, Jenna did a podcast with spoiler guru Reality Steve. They talked about how all of the stories back then about Jenna had been false and orchestrated to make her look bad and Reality Steve apologized for being central in amplifying the rumors that he thought at the time were accurate.