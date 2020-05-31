Bella Thorne Rocks An Olive Green Bra & Daisy Dukes In New Instagram Photo

Bella Thorne stunned her 23 million Instagram followers with one of her latest Instagram story posts, which she shared on Saturday, May 30. The Infamous star wowed fans with a snapshot of herself scantily clad in a bra and denim shorts.

The former Disney Channel actor, 22, dazzled in an olive green sports bra with a white band. The tempting top sported thick straps that curved over her shoulders. The bra featured a low-cut neckline, which showed off Bella’s voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. She placed one hand on her chest, the other down by her side.

The skimpy garment also showcased her toned and taut stomach, her enviable abs on full display.

She wore medium-wash Daisy Dukes that buttoned below her belly button. The shorts dipped low on her waistline but rode up slightly higher on her hips, showing off her hourglass figure and fit physique. They were made of distressed denim and sported rips on the pockets of the fabric.

Bella appeared to be in front of a cave. In the caption of the post, she revealed she was a brand ambassador for the clothing brand, “Drihp.”

According to Bella’s message, it is “the very first major launch of hemp being used as textile.” Additionally, she claimed that the brand helps the environment as it “saves huge amounts of water and it is antimicrobial.”

As for her jewelry, the “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer accessorized with her usual items. She wore two silver watches, one on each wrist, as well as several black and red bracelets. She rocked a gold necklace around her neck that ended in a rectangular pendant, which hung just above her décolletage. She also sported a silver ring on her left ring finger.

Bella wore her dark hair parted in the middle, cascading behind her back and over one shoulder. Her locks appeared tousled, with one side tossed over the other. Her blond highlights were juxtaposed against her brunette tresses.

Bella appeared mostly fresh-faced, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Still, she seemed to wear some makeup, perhaps a rosy lip color on her plump pout. Freckles sprinkled across the bridge of her nose and onto her cheeks.

As Bella Thorne fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the actor frequently posts sultry shots on her Instagram story and grid, often choosing to wear tiny Daisy Dukes with any ensemble. Recently, she paired a pair of the teeny shorts with an oversized white tank top, going braless underneath the shirt.