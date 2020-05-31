Chrissy Teigen Pledges $200,000 To Bail Out Protesters Around The US

Model, author and television host Chrissy Teigen has been active on social media in recent days, condemning the killing of George Floyd, as well as expressing support for those around the U.S. who are protesting against racial injustice in response to his death. On Saturday, she took things even further by promising financial aid to those who have found themselves incarcerated as a result of participating in protests.

Those protests began after Floyd, a black man, died following an arrest attempt by four Minneapolis Police Department officers. Video footage of the incident — which quickly went viral — showed Officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes in spite of his cries that he was unable to breathe. Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd long after he became unresponsive and the 46-year-old was later pronounced dead.

In the wake of the incident, protests began in Minneapolis and have been held in other locations around the country as part of a nation-wide call for justice. Some of those protests have turned violent and some protesters have been arrested. Meanwhile, Chauvin has been charged with murder and is currently in custody in Minnesota.

In a series of posts to Twitter, Teigen wrote that she would donate bail money to protesters. The 34-year-old originally committed to donating $100,000 for the cause, but later doubled the amount in response to a negative comment that was tweeted to her as a reply to the original declaration.

“In celebration of whatever the f*ck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protesters across the country,” she wrote in her first tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump had declared “MAGA NIGHT” at the White House in a tweet that took aim at protesters who had taken up outside of the presidential residence, saying they had “little to do with the memory of George Floyd” and that they were “just there to cause trouble.” The #MAGANIGHT hashtag subsequently achieved trending status on the platform.

Meanwhile, after Teigen made her announcement via Twitter, she updated her Instagram account with a screenshot of her tweets and went into greater detail about her motivation for donating money in the accompanying caption.

“I stand with our heroes out there in support and solidarity. If you don’t know what else to do, every little bit helps,” she wrote. “Silence is betrayal.”

In less than two hours after going live, Teigen’s IG update had been liked more than 300,000 times, while over 6,500 comments were left.

