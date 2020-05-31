Gabby Allen Looks Fierce In A Blue Bikini

Gabby posed for two mirror selfies in a room with eye-catching wallpaper.

Gabby Allen greeted her fans with a set of stunning swimsuit photos on Saturday. The 28-year-old British fitness model and former Love Island star showed off the results of all her hard work by snapping two selfies of her bikini body and sharing them with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Gabby showcased her gym-honed physique in a sapphire blue two-piece constructed out of stretchy fabric that had a slight sheen to it. Her string bikini top featured a few eye-catching details that made it unique, including crisscrossing strings that created an X over her upper chest. The garment also had two back ties on each side instead of the usual one.

Gabby’s matching bottoms were a classic design with string ties on the sides that she wore stretched up high on her curvy hips. The model secured them in place by tying them in tiny bows.

Gabby’s short fingernails were painted a vibrant blue color that was a few shades lighter than her bathing suit. Her makeup application appeared to include dark pink lipstick, bronze eye shadow, and dark mascara on her long, curled eyelashes.

Gabby wore her glossy, blond hair pulled back, but she left a few sleek locks down to frame her heart-shaped face. The model had her full lips pressed together, and she was staring intently at the camera with her bright, shining eyes. Her overall facial expression was sultry and somewhat intense.

Gabby was perched on the edge of an ottoman covered with white shag fur or faux fur. It had gleaming gold legs that were elegantly curved. As for Gabby, her pose showed off a hint of the smooth curve of her pert posterior. She was sitting up straight with her right hand on her right knee, and she was reaching across her body to snap a mirror selfie with her left hand. This accentuated her cleavage by squeezing her breasts together.

Gabby was also showing off her powerful thighs, sculpted stomach, and glowing tan skin.

Gabby’s photos were snapped inside a room with ornate floral wallpaper. Her second picture was similar to the first, but it was taken from further away. This revealed that there was a glittering crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

Since it was initially uploaded, Gabby’s followers have pressed the “like” button on her post over 15,000 times. A flood of other compliments came pouring in, with one commenter describing her as a “blue mermaid.”

“Can I just be you. Please, would be much appreciated,” quipped another fan.

“You’re a dream,” read a third remark.

Gabby also left her admirers awestruck by flaunting her phenomenal figure in a bikini that featured a fun citrus print and a cheeky back.