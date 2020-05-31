Isabella Buscemi Leaves Little To The Imagination In Extremely Skimpy Black Bikini

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi captured the attention of plenty of fans on social media around the world after she shared a new image of herself on Saturday, May 30. The beauty took to Instagram to post the content for her 2.1 million followers, and it quickly became a hit shortly after going live.

The 22-year-old model – who is of Italian and Cuban descent — was photographed indoors, sitting on top of what appeared to be a wooden chair. Isabella took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera. She exuded a sensual vibe as she sported a shy smile and directed her soft gaze toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Isabella also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup for the image, glamming her look up significantly. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, eye shadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and pink lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out most, as she flaunted them while wearing a very skimpy two-piece bikini.

Her bikini bra, which was black, featured transparent straps that went over her shoulders and around her back. The tiny garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous chest. Furthermore, the bra’s cups struggled to contain her assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and a bit of underboob.

Isabella paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that were also quite revealing as they highlighted her curvaceous hips, and derriere. The briefs also featured a high-waisted design that drew eyes towards the model’s tiny midriff.

She did not indicate where she was photographed.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, the model indicated that the snapshot was an older photo as it depicted her when she was “leaner.”

Despite when the photo was taken, the smoking-hot update was still met with instant support from Isabella’s fans, amassing more than 27,000 likes in just two hours. Additionally, more than 300 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her body, and her bikini.

“Wow baby,” one user wrote.

“Such a beauty,” a second fan added.

“Absolutely sublime,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Hot photo,” a fourth follower asserted.

Isabella has shared several eye-catching snapshot of herself on Instagram this past week. Just yesterday, she stunned her fans with an image that flaunted her assets as she went topless under an undone denim jacket, per The Inquisitr.