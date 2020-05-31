WWE News: Move Banned From In-Ring Action After Prior Injuries

A move that has caused multiple injuries in different matches has now been banned entirely by WWE. The maneuver is a powerbomb into the turnbuckles, but it is better known as a “bucklebomb” by superstars and hardcore fans. The move has fallen under fire, and it has reportedly been permanently banned due to its dangerous nature.

According to PW Insider, bucklebombs have been removed entirely from the list of authorized moves. Not a single superstar from Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, 205 Live, or NXT can use the move during any in-ring performances.

The move recently became an issue when used during a match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane on Raw in late April. Jax delivered a bucklebomb, but something went wrong, and Sane ended up landing awkwardly after hitting her head on the bottom turnbuckle.

Fans immediately jumped all over Jax as she’s had a reputation for being rough in the ring with other superstars. This past week, there was another “unfortunate accident” in a match between Jax and Sane again, but The Inquisitr is reporting that it truly was unintentional.

WWE

The bucklebomb is what led to the retirement of Sting, and it ended up cutting his WWE career extremely short.

At Night of Champions in 2015, Sting took on Seth Rollins for what would be his only WWE Championship shot ever. During the match, Rollins delivered a bucklebomb to Sting, and it was evident that something was wrong at the exact moment it happened.

Once doctors and medical staff examined him in the weeks following the pay-per-view, it was revealed that Sting suffered from spinal stenosis. The move delivered by Rollins didn’t go as planned, but Sting’s medical condition was already leading to him having to exit the ring for good.

WWE

The bucklebomb isn’t the first move to be banned by WWE, but there are many which have ended up coming off the list.

Rollins had his “Curbstomp” finisher banned for quite a while but eventually reinstated. The same can be said for the Shooting Star Press as they banned it for some time, but WWE has been letting some superstars use it again. The piledriver was banned many years ago, and it is unlikely ever to make a comeback.

Due to the danger of the bucklebomb and the number of injuries it has produced, WWE moving it to the list of banned moves is probably a permanent one.