Sofia Richie’s Dad Lionel & Sister Nicole Were Reportedly Concerned About Her Relationship With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie’s prominent family were reportedly worried about her prior to her split with Scott Disick.

According to Us Weekly, Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, and her sister, Nicole Richie, weren’t entirely on board with her romance with Disick. Her family reportedly voiced their issues with the relationship often, and it was one thing that eventually took a toll on the couple.

Now that she’s no longer involved with Disick, Sofia has reportedly been spending more time with her older sister, who was allegedly the least supportive one in Sofia’s family.

“Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott. Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia,” a source shared. “[Nicole] wants the best and healthiest outcome” for her younger sister.

Disick and Sofia were first spotted together in 2017. At the time, Richie was 19 years old while Disick was 34. The couple’s large age difference was something that haunted their relationship through the years.

According to E! News, the age gap was always a growing concern for Lionel, who referred to Sofia’s connection with her then-boyfriend as a “phase.” Despite his objections, he reportedly tried his hardest to accept the pair. He even invited the two to spend Thanksgiving with him in November of 2019 with the intention of further welcoming Disick to his family. They allegedly had an amazing holiday, which included Lionel’s private jet.

“Lionel has accepted their relationship but still isn’t entirely 100 percent on board with Scott mostly because of the age difference and how young Sofia is,” the insider dished at the time. “Lionel can see how happy Sofia is though so he is definitely making more of an effort with Scott.”

Although two of her closest family members weren’t happy with her decision to stand by Disick’s side, Sofia and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stayed together for three years before allegedly calling it quits.

Sofia reportedly moved out of Disick’s home earlier this month, and is currently living at Lionel’s home. In addition to their age difference, the couple were also struggling due to Disick’s decision to go to rehab in April. Prior to the relationship’s demise, they were allegedly arguing over small issues, which would ultimately lead to bigger fights while they were quarantined together.

Fans of the couple will know that Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, also became an issue as he continued to date Sofia. Although they broke up in 2015, Disick reportedly still had strong feelings for Kardashian, which became too much for Sofia to deal with.