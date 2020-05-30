Angelina Pivarnick Sizzles In Stunning Black Bikini With A Matching Diamond Harness

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fame was absolutely on fire in a bikini shot she posted on her Instagram Saturday afternoon. She wore a strappy black bikini with a matching harness of actual diamonds, made by Bikini Crush swimwear — a luxury swimwear line based in Miami.

The black bikini’s plunging neckline allowed for a perfect view of Pivarnick’s ample assets, which she has revealed are the result of expert plastic surgery by John Paul Tutela, who she tagged in the post. The bikini top was so tiny that it barely covered her. Tiny straps attached the sides of the bikini top to the strap that tied around her neck. Right over the curve of her cleavage, lay a row of square-cut diamond that connected the cups of the bikini.

The diamond harness overlaid the bikini top, starting with an elaborate diamond necklace that draped over her chiseled collarbone. A huge diamond at the peak of the necklace connected to a black strap that ran through the bikini top and down Pivarnick’s tight tummy. The strap led to another elaborate array of diamonds that lay right over her bellybutton and spread out across her lower stomach. Two more black straps connected to the diamonds and encircled Pivarnick’s waist.

The bikini bottom was a minuscule piece of black fabric with a row of giant diamonds instead of straps. The diamonds perfectly hugged Pivarnick’s hips.

The picture doesn’t show all of Pivarnick’s toned legs, but another array of stunning diamonds hugged her thighs, assumably part of the harness that went with the bikini.

Pivarnick let her good vibes flow in the caption of the photo. She encouraged her 1 million followers to practice gratitude and be happy in the lives they’re living. She went on to stress the importance of kindness and doing the right thing no matter what other people think. Pivarnick also gave a shoutout to her husband Chris, calling him her “rock.” She ended the status with the common aphorism, “Let go and let god.”

Over the past couple of days, Pivarnick’s Instagram has heated up with gorgeous, professionally done photos in which she’s showing off a lot of skin and the summer body that she’s been working hard to get. On Friday, Pivarnick posted a photo of her in a tropical-inspired bikini and said how ready she was for summer, hinting that she was heading to the Jersey Shore to hit the beach.