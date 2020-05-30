Angelina Pivarnick Sizzles In Stunning Black Bikini With A Matching Crystal Harness

Angelina Pivarnick of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fame was absolutely on fire in a bikini shot she posted to her Instagram feed Saturday afternoon. She wore a strappy black bikini with a matching crystal harness, the garment being made by Bikini Crush swimwear — a luxury swimwear line based in Miami.

The black bikini’s plunging neckline allowed for a perfect view of Pivarnick’s ample assets, which she has revealed are the result of expert plastic surgery by John Paul Tutela, who she tagged in the caption. The bikini top was tiny and quite revealing. Slight straps attached the sides of the bikini top to the string that tied around her neck. Right over the curve of her cleavage lay a row of square-cut crystals that connected the cups of the bikini.

The crystal-heavy harness was worked into the structure of the swimsuit, starting with an elaborate jeweled necklace that draped over her chiseled collarbone. A huge jewel at the peak of the necklace connected to a black strap that ran through the bikini top and down Pivarnick’s tight midriff. The strap led to another elaborate array of faux-diamonds that lay right over her navel and spread out across her lower stomach. Two more black straps connected to the crystals and encircled Pivarnick’s waist.

The bikini bottom was a minuscule piece of black fabric with a row of giant jewels attached to the straps. The glass gems perfectly hugged Pivarnick’s hips.

The picture didn’t show all of Pivarnick’s toned legs, but another array of stunning crystals hugged her thighs, likely part of the harness that went with the bikini.

Pivarnick let her good vibes flow in the caption of the photo. She encouraged her 1 million followers to practice gratitude and to be happy in the lives they’re living. She went on to stress the importance of kindness, and of doing the right thing no matter what other people think. Pivarnick also gave a shoutout to her husband Chris, calling him her “rock.” She ended the caption with the common aphorism, “Let go and let god.”

Over the past couple of days, Pivarnick’s Instagram feed has heated up with gorgeous, professionally done photos in which she’s seen showing off a lot of skin. On Friday, Pivarnick posted a photo of herself in a tropical-inspired bikini, remarking on how ready she was for summer. She hinted that she was heading to the Jersey Shore to hit the beach.