Erica Mena Soaks Up The Sun While Wearing A Sexy Colorful Swimsuit

Erica Mena impressed her 5 million Instagram followers on Saturday evening by sharing a sexy snap of herself wearing a colorful swimsuit from Fashion Nova’s swimwear line.

In the pic, Erica could be seen soaking up the sun in the warm Atlanta heat while perched on the stone perimeter of a swimming pool. She added that it was 85 degrees in the area next to a cute sun emoji in her caption.

Her pic showcased her post-baby body, including her slender waist and voluptuous curves. Fans of Erica’s know she and her husband, rapper Safaree Samuels, brought a baby girl into the world recently.

While her swimsuit was technically a one-piece, it looked more like a bikini because the main pieces of fabric connected via a thick cord that crisscrossed her chest and linked her bottoms to the top of her bathing suit. The material appeared to have a slight shimmer and was patterned in alternating pink, blue, and yellow stripes with drawstring ruching at the edges.

Her tiny top barely contained her ample breasts, displaying both her plunging cleavage and her underboob. It appeared the top might be a little too small for her bosom. The stunner also flaunted her shapely shoulders and incredibly toned stomach.

The Love & Hip Hop star’s skimpy bottoms left little to the imagination. Her thick thighs and peachy behind were left on display for her 5 million followers to admire. Her “strong” tattoo stood out on her thigh.

Erica accessorized her minimal look with earrings, a bracelet, and a pair of thick black sunglasses. Her thick dark mane fell down her backside.

She appeared to be in someone’s yard, possibly her own. A palm tree and a row of vibrant green trees could be seen lining the background behind her. A raised deck was also visible.

Erica’s followers seemed to like her photograph, within three hours of going live, her post accumulated over 73,100 likes and almost 900 comments.

Admirers took to her comments section to fawn over her appearance, and many also complimented her “cute” bathing suit. Multiple users also praised her for showing off her stretch marks and admired her slender post-baby figure.

“But your baby is like two days old you look soooo goooddd, wtf lol,” raved one fan.

“How do you look even better after having a baby,” gushed another.

“That’s fire and she just had a baby. It’s call that bounce back,” said a third person, emphasizing their point with multiple flame emoji.

“Geezus you just had a child blessed! Get it fit life,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer.