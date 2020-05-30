WWE News: Eric Bischoff Talks John Cena’s Future And If He Could Turn Heel

John Cena is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history, but he’s never had an impressive run as a heel. Eric Bischoff is someone who took one of the greatest characters in wrestling history and turned him into a bad guy. Looking at the landscape of professional wrestling today, Bischoff has chosen to weigh in on if it is still possible to turn Cena before his career comes to an end.

In 1996, Bischoff organized the angle which had Hulk Hogan turn heel, joining Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in the New World Order (nWo). That heel turn is one of the most shocking moments in all of wrestling, and many still consider it a moment that they will never forget.

During the early stages of his career, Cena had a quick run as a heel before becoming the major babyface he is today. On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the former WCW leader revealed if Cena turning would match Hogan’s turn from the mid-’90s.

“Now? Today? No, it’s gone too far.”

Seeing as how Cena is a part-time superstar and is focusing more on his movie career, a full-on turn would be difficult to pull off. WWE would need the time to build up the heel turn before allowing even more time for it to sink into the minds of the fans.

WWE

Cena turning heel is something that WWE has teased numerous times, and it was even the butt of a joke at WrestleMania 36.

In the Firefly Fun House Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Cena’s hopes and dreams were displayed. One of those moments included the heel turn that never happened, and it showed Cena in the colors of the nWo with all the aspects of Hogan during his run.

At WrestleMania 35, Elias’ concert was interrupted by the “Doctor of Thuganomics” who rap-battled him out of the ring. It was a moment that hardcore fans had been waiting for, but it never amounted to anything after the pay-per-view ended.

Bischoff isn’t sure if Cena will ever get back in the ring, but he thinks it is possible.

“Will we see Cena in the ring again? I’m sure we will. And I think that drive and desire to get back in front of a crowd? There’s nothing like that.”

Over the last 18 months, John Cena has been in three matches, and one was the cinematic experience against Wyatt. There is no word on when or if he’ll ever be back in a WWE ring, but the window to turn him heel is closing.